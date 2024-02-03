JOIN US
L K Advani challenged dynasty politics, fought for India's democracy: PM Modi

Modi said the Bharat Ratna to Advani, the former deputy PM, is an honour to the ideology of 'nation first'.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 11:32 IST

Sambalpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said BJP stalwart L K Advani challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies.

Addressing a rally in Odisha's Sambalpur, Modi said the Bharat Ratna to Advani, the former deputy PM, is an honour to the ideology of "nation first".

"Advani continuously fought to get democracy out of one party's grasp and guided everyone. He challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies," he said.

Modi also said the Union Budget, which was tabled in Parliament two days back, was aimed at empowering the poor people of the country.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by his government and promising that development works will continue at the same pace, he said, "Modi's guarantee starts where all hopes die."

(Published 03 February 2024, 11:32 IST)
