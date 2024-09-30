Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen Patnaik congratulate Mithun Chakraborty for Dadasaheb Phalke honour

<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty for being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Majhi expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the legendary actor on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.</p>.'Disco Dancer' Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema.<p>"This honour is a well-deserved tribute to your remarkable five-decade journey in Indian cinema and your incredible range of versatile performances that have entertained audiences in India and captivated fans worldwide," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>"Congratulate versatile actor #MithunChakraborty on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. He has essayed many memorable roles on screen including in Odia cinema," Patnaik wrote on X.</p>.<p>Chakraborty, star of films such as <em>Mrigayaa</em>, <em>Surakshaa</em>, <em>Disco Dancer</em>, and <em>Dance Dance</em>, was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.</p>.<p>The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.</p>