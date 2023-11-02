Odisha govt to provide free Wi-Fi in public varsities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi on the campuses of all state-run universities so that students can easily access online study materials and e-books.
Higher education department special secretary Ramakanta Nayak has asked registrars of all state-run universities to furnish detailed estimates for installation of Wi-Fi facilities on the campuses.
"The Odisha government intends to provide free Wi-Fi for students on university campuses as most of the study materials are now-a-days available online," he wrote in a letter to all registrars on Wednesday.
While Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University here have been providing free Wi-Fi on the campuses, the latest move will benefit students of other universities.
Providing free Wi-Fi and 1GB data for students in all colleges and universities was promised by the ruling BJD in its election manifesto ahead of the 2019 assembly and general elections.