<p>Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday hiked the daily duty allowance of civil defence volunteers from Rs 31 to Rs 150, officials said.</p>.<p>Similarly, the daily training allowance of volunteers has been enhanced to Rs 140 from Rs 28.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard.</p>.<p>The new allowance will be implemented retrospectively from May 2025, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.</p>.<p>There are around 700 civil defence volunteers in Odisha.</p>.<p>The state government has also increased the daily duty call-up allowance of home guards from Rs 612 to Rs 623, applicable retrospectively from January 1 this year, the CMO said. </p>