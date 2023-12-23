Row over Jagannath temple video: Now Congress demands CM Patnaik's apology over influencer's entry

After the issue escalated, Jani in a social media post on Thursday had defended her Jagannath Temple visit. "As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India and what a privilege it’s been. Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten Beef. Jai Jagannath."

This apart, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) also issued a statement saying that no video camera was allowed inside the temple as alleged. The SJTA will take action if there is any evidence proving use of camera inside the temple.