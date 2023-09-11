Two forest officials injured in elephant attack in Odisha

Two forest officials were injured due to an elephant attack in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday.

Forester Pradeep Dehury, in charge of the Badampur Section under the Betnoti forest range, was seriously hurt in the attack on Sunday night while Jatin, a member of the elephant protection squad, suffered a minor injury, Baripada divisional forest officer Santosh Joshi said.