Old Parliament building sentinel of time, repository of India's democracy

According to the book New Delhi: Making of a Capital by Malvika Singh and Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Lord Irwin had arrived in his viceregal carriage at a pavilion set up at the Great Place (now Vijay Chowk) and then "proceeded to open the door of the Council House with a golden key, handed to him by Sir Herbert Baker."

The opening of the Parliament House building, revered today as India's temple of democracy, was much talked about then in both the domestic and the foreign press.