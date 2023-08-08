Oppn moves privilege notice against Piyush Goyal for linking it with China

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed uproar over Leader of the House Piyush Goyal claiming that the Congress was pushing Chinese propaganda, prompting the I.N.D.I.A parties to submit a privilege notice against him over "unparliamentary" remarks on the Opposition.
The House witnessed at least two adjournments and a walkout during the day while the floor leaders and senior MPs of Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, JDU, NCP, CPI(M) and CPI signed the privilege notice.
Goyal urged the Chair to expunge if he made any unparliamentary remarks while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would examine the records and would take appropriate action. However, the Opposition was not satisfied as they demanded an apology from Goyal.
"Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them 'traitors'," Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
In the House, Goyal was critical of the relationship between the Opposition and the news portal 'News Click' following a report in the New York Times, which claimed the website received funding from China-linked firms.
He alleged, "Congress and its arrogant coalition parties are supporting Chinese media and hatching conspiracy. This is a serious issue. This issue needs to be discussed in the House."
"Arrogant coalition parties are helping each other. They are funding propaganda against the country. What relation does Rahul Gandhi has with Communist party and China? The country should know whether they are with India or China...," he added.
Goyal said, "kya hai ye ajeeb rishta" (what a peculiar relationship)...They do funding against India and indulge in propaganda in the House. What is this relation with Rahul Gandhi? The country must know what this relationship is and he should tell whether he stands with China or India."
Goyal's remarks came after BJP MP Sudhanshi Trivedi raised the issue in the House and alleged the Congress supported the website when ED conducted raids on it. On Monday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the same issue in Lok Sabha.