Oppn moves privilege notice against Piyush Goyal for linking it with China

In the House, Goyal was critical of the relationship between the Opposition and the news portal 'News Click' following a report in the New York Times, which claimed the website received funding from China-linked firms.

He alleged, "Congress and its arrogant coalition parties are supporting Chinese media and hatching conspiracy. This is a serious issue. This issue needs to be discussed in the House."

"Arrogant coalition parties are helping each other. They are funding propaganda against the country. What relation does Rahul Gandhi has with Communist party and China? The country should know whether they are with India or China...," he added.