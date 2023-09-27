Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition stalled women's quota bill for three decades, says PM Modi

'Opposition stalled the women's reservation bill for three decades, look at their track record. They are trying to divide women in the name of caste and religion when the bill has been passed,' said Modi, speaking at the event attended by thousands of women at Navlakhi ground.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 13:26 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that opposition parties stalled the women's reservation bill for three decades, and are now trying to divide women on the lines of caste and religion when the bill has been passed.

He was speaking at a program here, organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to thank him for the passage of the bill in both houses of Parliament.

"Opposition stalled the women's reservation bill for three decades, look at their track record. They are trying to divide women in the name of caste and religion when the bill has been passed," said Modi, speaking at the event attended by thousands of women at Navlakhi ground.

As the opposition parties reluctantly extended support to the bill, "I urge women to be wary of them," Modi added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 13:26 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT