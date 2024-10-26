Home
Over 30 flights get bomb threats on Saturday

In 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 14:54 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 14:54 IST
