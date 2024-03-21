Over 70 years since first LS polls, national parties count fell from 14 to 6

New Delhi: Fifty three political parties had contested the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951. The number of political parties today stands at over 2,500. However, the national party count has gone down to six from 14 in over seven decades.

Contesting the general elections in May to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will be six national parties. The journey of political parties all these years has been an interesting ride from mergers to emergence of new players while some of them have ceased to exist.

A total of 53 political parties contested the first election, of which 14 were considered 'national parties' while the rest were considered 'state' parties.

According to the book Leap of Faith, published by the Election Commission of India to document journey of elections in India, prior to the 1953 polls as many as 29 political parties had demanded the status of a national party.

"A decision was made to grant the status to only 14 of them. However, the election results proved sobering for most of them and only four of them were permitted to retain the national status," the book reads.

The four national parties by 1953 were the Congress, the Praja Socialist Party (formed following the merger of the Socialist Party and the Kisan Mazdoor Party), the CPI, and the Jana Sangh.