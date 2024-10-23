Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 77% of India's children lack WHO-suggested diversity in diet, study finds

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh reported the highest levels of inadequate diversity in children's diets -- all above 80%.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 08:19 IST
India NewsWHOMalnutrition

Follow us on :

Follow Us