Parliament functioned for less than half of scheduled time: Data

Among the bills, the longest discussion was held on the Delhi services bill, which was discussed for around four hours, 54 minutes in Lok Sabha and around eight hours in Rajya Sabha, followed by the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which was discussed for 56 minutes in Lok Sabha and for over one hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill was discussed for 38 minutes in Lok Sabha, and for one hour 41 minutes in Rajya Sabha; Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill took 23 minutes in Lok Sabha and 35 minutes in Rajya Sabha, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill was deliberated upon for 19 minutes in the Lower House, and one hour, 34 minutes in the Upper House. Nine bills, including the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, were passed within 20 minutes in Lok Sabha.