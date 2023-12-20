Parliament passes bill to raise cap on age of GSTAT president, members

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that will raise the cap on the age limit for president and members of GST Appellate Tribunals.

The bill was approved with a voice vote in Rajya Sabha and returned to Lok Sabha, which had passed the bill on Tuesday.

In the post-lunch session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.