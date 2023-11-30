Parliament session: Centre likely to introduce bill to reserve 33% seats for women in J&K Assembly







Srinagar: After the passing of women reservation bill by the Parliament in September, the Center is likely to introduce a bill in the upcoming winter session to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in J&K Legislative Assembly.



33 per cent seats will be reserved in the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the women, sources said. When the provisions of women reservation are made applicable to the Lok Sabha, one or two out of five Parliament seats in J&K will also be reserved for the women.



29 or 30 seats in the Union Territory Assembly will be reserved for women from 2029 when provisions of the legislation will come into effect.