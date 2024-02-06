JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Houses resume at 11 am, Modi to reply on motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Hello Reader, the Parliament houses will resume at 11 am today, Track the latest developments from the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, with DH.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 03:01 IST

Highlights
18:2506 Feb 2024

18:2506 Feb 2024

18:2506 Feb 2024

18:2506 Feb 2024

02:3207 Feb 2024

The Water (Prevention and Control) Amendment bill, 2024 was passed by the Upper House following a brief discussion with the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav observing that the new law would be in the line of “ease of doing business”. The amount of penalty varies between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15 lakh.

Read more

18:2506 Feb 2024

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, adds Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Balmiki, Bhangi, and Mehtar communities in the list of Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha also passed an anti-cheating bill yesterday to check use of unfair means in govt recruitment exams.

Read more

18:2506 Feb 2024

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will be extended by a day and end on Saturday (February 10) with the government deciding to table a ‘White Paper’ comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.

The decision to table the White Paper came following the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech. The move comes just weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections and the Narendra Modi government is likely to use the opportunity to corner the Opposition.

Read more

(Published 07 February 2024, 02:32 IST)
