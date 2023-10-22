JOIN US
Party will take decision after matter is investigated by Parliament, says TMC's Derek O'Brien on cash-for-query row

Let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament- after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision, he said.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 09:47 IST

Trinamool Congress' MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that the party's leadership will take a decision on the cash-for-query row in which party MP Mahua Moitra is accused, only after investigation by the Parliament.

“We have observed reports in the media. The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that, O'Brien said.

"However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament- after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision," he added.

More to follow...

(Published 22 October 2023, 09:47 IST)
