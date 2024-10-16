PM Modi becomes first 'active member' of BJP

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first person to be enrolled as the 'active member' of the BJP as he launched the party's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan' here.</p><p>He took his 'Sakriya Sadasyata' (active membership) in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda and general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is convener of the nationwide membership drive.</p><p>An 'active member' of the BJP has to enrol at least 50 persons as party members in a booth or in an assembly seats. Only active members take part in the party's organisational elections, which will begin after the membership drive ends.</p>.BJP kickstarts process to elect a new chief with appointment of returning officer for organisational polls.<p>Modi said on X, "Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today... This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress." </p><p>Active members, Modi noted, will be eligible to contest elections for a 'Mandal Committee' and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come, he added.</p><p>Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added. </p>