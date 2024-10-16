Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi becomes first 'active member' of BJP

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 12:33 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us