PM Modi cites consumption data to assert poverty now at its lowest

"It has happened because of our focus on villages, the poor and farmers," Modi said.

His government created infrastructure keeping in mind the rural India, empowered women and created new employment opportunities, he said.

The percentage of money spent on food is now less than 50 per cent of the total household expenditure for the first time, he said.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, he said they deliberately kept people in scarcity due to their vote bank politics but his government has chosen the path of everyone's satisfaction, which rules out any scope for discrimination.

"We don't believe in politics of scarcity but governance of saturation," he asserted.

'We have not done appeasement but chosen the path of people's satisfaction. This has been our mantra,' he said.

His government has changed vote bank politics into politics of performance, he said.

If the world now thinks India is ready for a big leap, then the launch pad of the work done in the last 10 years is behind it, he said.

The prime minister said India's increasing credibility has become its identity at the world which thinks it will benefit by working along with the country.

The tenure of his government has seen a sea change in confidence, mindset, governance, he said, asserting that the scale at which India is working today is unprecedented and beyond imagination.

'We have to take India's capability to a new high in our third term,' he said, adding that next five years will be of the country's progress in its journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.