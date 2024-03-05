JOIN US
PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as prime minister of Pakistan

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 06:08 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Modi said on X, "Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.

