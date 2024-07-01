Home
PM Modi likely to respond to Motion of Thanks debate on Tuesday evening

The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced this morning, with the House set to sit till late Monday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 16:07 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Tuesday evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, sources said.

The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced this morning, with the House set to sit till late Monday night.

The debate is likely to conclude on Tuesday evening, following which Modi would respond, the sources said.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks could not begin on Friday due to repeated disruptions caused by the opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue.

Published 01 July 2024, 16:07 IST
