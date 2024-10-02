Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 04:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 04:17 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMahatma GandhiLal Bahadur ShastriGandhi Jayanti

Follow us on :

Follow Us