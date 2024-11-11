PM Modi pays tributes to Kriplani, Azad

Remembering Acharya Kripalani on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure in India’s freedom struggle and an embodiment of intellect, integrity and courage. He was deeply committed to democratic values and principles of social justice.
On his birth anniversary today, we pay homage to Maulana Azad. He is fondly remembered as a beacon of knowledge and for his role in India’s freedom movement. He was also a deep thinker and prolific writer. We remain motivated by his vision for a developed and empowered India.