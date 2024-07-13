Assembly bypolls: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat wins Jalandhar West seat

Chandigarh: AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of more than 37,000 votes, officials said.
While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, Angural secured 17,921, they said. Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was at the third spot, got 16,757 votes.
Track live updates of the bypoll results here
SAD candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes while BSP candidate Binder Kumar 734.
The bypoll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Angural as the AAP legislator. He joined the BJP in March.
While the BJP was in the lead in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, its partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the JD(U), was leading in Rupauli in Bihar.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva was ahead of PMK's Anbumani C by 24,898 votes in the Vikravandi assembly seat, the Election Commission (EC) website showed.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Nami Adhikari, Madhuparna Tahkur and Supti Pandey are in the lead in assembly bypolls in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal.
In Raiganj, the BJP is in second place and behind by 41,552 votes; in Ranaghat Dakshin, the party is trailing by 13,428 votes; in Bagda by 18,337 votes and in Maniktala by 20,820 votes, according to the EC website.
The Congress' candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls -- Lakhpat Singh Butola and Qazi Nizamuddin— in Uttarakhand were leading in both seats, according to the poll panel.
BJP's Rajendra Bhandari was trailing by 1,935 votes in Badrinath, while in Manglaur, BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana was at second spot and BSP's Ubaidur Rahman at third.
In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwar seat, Congress' Dheeran Shah Invati was ahead of BJP's Kamslesh Pratap Shahi by 3,761 votes, while in Bihar, JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was leading with 501 votes against Independent candidate Shankar Singh, the EC website showed.
Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.
Published 13 July 2024, 05:46 IST