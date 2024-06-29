Four killed in car-truck collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including two children, died on the spot after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Saturday, police said.

The car, bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, was coming from the Jammu side when it rammed into the truck near Adda Saran, about 25 kilometres from Hoshiarpur, they said.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, the police said.

Four of the five car occupants— two men, including the driver, and two children aged six and fourteen— died on the spot, while a woman riding the car was seriously injured, they said.