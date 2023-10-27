JOIN US
Homeindiapunjab

Pro-Khalistani Amritpal Singh's father stopped from flying out of Amritsar

His kin reportedly added that the police had been informed prior to his travel abroad.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 03:39 IST

Intelligence agency sleuths stopped Tarsem Singh, father of pro-Khalistani Amritpal Singh, from boarding an international flight out of the Amritsar airport.

The Times of India reported sources in the family say that he was on his way to Qatar to meet some folks who were part of the family's transport business. His kin reportedly added that the police had been informed prior to his travel abroad.

Amritsar senior police superintendent (rural) Satinder Singh noted that the police had not stopped Amritpal's father from boarding the flight.

However, TOI citing sources in the family, said that Amritpal's family is being watched by various intelligence agencies even as the pro-Khalistani remains in Assam's high-security Dibrugarh central jail.

Notably, in the past, Amritpal's wife was also stopped from flying out to the UK.

(Published 27 October 2023, 03:39 IST)
India NewsPunjabAmritpal Singh

