Punjab CM Mann condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann">Bhagwant Mann</a> on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government to prevent such incidents in the future.</p>.<p>Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.</p>.<p>"I strongly condemn the incident. I also demand from the government of India to speak to the Canadian government over this issue in order to prevent such incidents in future," Mann told reporters in Bathinda.</p>.<p>He said many Punjabis consider Canada as their second home and nobody wants such a violent incident to take place there.</p>.PM Modi condemns 'deliberate' attack on Hindu temple in Canada, slams 'cowardly attempts to intimidate' diplomats.<p>India has said it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada.</p>.<p>India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.</p>