Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament'

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to 'Dis'Qualified MP'.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier 'Dis'Qualified MP' description.

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to 'Dis'Qualified MP'.

His status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying on Friday his conviction in a defamation case.

His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 10:20 IST)
CongressRahul GandhiIndiaTwitterIndia PoliticsTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT