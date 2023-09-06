Home
Gehlot, Pilot among Congress Core Committee members for Rajasthan Assembly elections

Senior party members such as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were among the 10 leaders named to the Core Committee.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 10:27 IST

The Congress on Wednesday constituted several panels for the Rajasthan Assembly elections and appointed Sukhjinder Randhawa convener of the Core Committee for the polls and C P Joshi chairperson of the Manifesto Committee.

Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal has been appointed chairperson of the Campaign Committee while Harish Choudhary will head the strategic committee, according to a party statement.

Besides the 10-member Core Committee, which includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and Joshi, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.

(Published 06 September 2023, 10:27 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsSachin PilotRajasthanAshok Gehlot

