Cong chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address meeting of party workers in Jaipur on September 23

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting of party workers here in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address Congress workers during the meeting in the Mansarovar area, he said.