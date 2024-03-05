JOIN US
Free bus travel for Rajasthan women, girls on Women's Day

Women and girls will be able to travel free across the state in all ordinary and express buses (except air-conditioned and Volvo buses) of state roadways on March 8.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 16:44 IST

Jaipur: Women and girls in Rajasthan will be able to travel free in state roadways buses on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, an official said Tuesday.

Orders have been issued in this regard, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Executive Director (Traffic) of Jyoti Chauhan said in a statement.

Women and girls will be able to travel free across the state in all ordinary and express buses (except air-conditioned and Volvo buses) of state roadways on March 8, she said.

(Published 05 March 2024, 16:44 IST)
