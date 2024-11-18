Man runs over 9 with car after argument at Rajasthan wedding

<p>Jaipur: Nine people were injured when a man allegedly hit them with his car outside a wedding venue in Dausa district in Rajasthan, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Ladpura village on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The accused was part of the wedding procession and was bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue when he had an altercation with the bride's brother which escalated, police said.</p>.<p>The accused then sat in his car and drove it into a group of people from the bride's side of the family, injuring nine of them. Seven of them were critically injured and referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, they said.</p>.Kerala man blocks ambulance's path; fined Rs 2.5 lakh, licence revoked .<p>Police said the accused managed to flee from the spot and searches are being conducted to trace him. </p>