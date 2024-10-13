Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma asks officials to expedite projects announced in budget

<p>Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asked officials to expedite the implementation of projects announced in his government's budget.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, he said his government is going to complete one year in office on December 15.</p>.Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh request Centre to add more cities to NCAP.<p>All land allotments and tender process announced in the budget should be completed and preparations for the foundation stone laying made by that period, he said.</p>.<p>Sharma presided over a division level meeting held in Bharatpur Collectorate Auditorium.</p>.<p>Sharma said public servants should perform their duties with full devotion and dedication, keeping the spirit of public service paramount.</p>.<p>He directed officials to complete the initiatives announced in the budget on priority. Sharma also reviewed the district-wise progress of development works of various departments and the law and order situation in the state. </p>