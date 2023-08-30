Worried about student suicides, grandparents, mothers on sabbatical shift to Kota with children

Talking to PTI, Neeru Devi said, 'We have been hearing all kinds of news. So we decided to not keep him in a hostel but to stay with him... Now I am staying with him and if he doesn't perform well or doesn't feel comfortable, his mother will come here.'

Shivani Jain, a software engineer in Chandigarh, has decided to take a sabbatical to be with her daughter preparing for NEET.