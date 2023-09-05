Ready to work with all parties for success of G20 Summit hosted by India: China

“Currently,” she added, “China-India relations are generally stable, with dialogue and communication maintained at all levels. The improvement and development of China-India relations are in the common interests of both countries and their people. We are willing to work with India to promote the improvement and development of bilateral relations.”

The aggressive moves by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and the resistance and counter-deployment by the Indian Army in April-May 2020 had started a military stand-off in the Himalayas. The relations between the two nations had hit a new low after the stand-off had reached a flashpoint with the violent clash between the soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

Though protracted negotiations led to the mutual withdrawal of troops by both the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA from some of the face-off points along the LAC, like Galwan Valley, the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra Post and Hot Springs, the stand-off could not be resolved completely so far.

The PLA troops deployed in Depsang, well inside the territory of India along the LAC with China, are still continuing to block the Indian Army’s access to Patrolling Points 10, 11, 12, 12A and 13. A face-off is also continuing in Demchok.

Beijing has of late been claiming that the mutual withdrawal of troops by the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army from Patrolling Point 15 (Gogra-Hotsprings area) in September 2022 marked the restoration of normalcy along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. China’s claim appears to be an attempt to subtly build up pressure on India to accept the “new normal” in the Depsang and Demchok areas.