Satish Kumar appointed as new chairman and CEO of Railway Board

Earlier he worked as General Manager, North Central Railway, Prayagraj. Kumar had also served in Jhansi Division and BLW (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi), Patiala Locomotive Works in various capacities. He was trained in Total Quality Management, under UNDP programme in 1996 and has handled many project in his career.

He had also worked as Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division of Northern Railway. A large number of infrastructural works were accomplished during his tenure as DRM, Lucknow.

Current Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Varma Sinha will retire on August 31. She was the first woman to head the Railway board in Railways 170-year history.

She will take charge as an administrative member of the Central Administrative Tribunal following her retirement.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for the appointment of Sinha and 11 others in the Central Administrative Tribunal.