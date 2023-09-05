Bypolls Live: CPI(M), Congress locked in fierce battle for Kerala's Puthupally constituency
Polling will be held for by-election to seven Assembly seats in six states, the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc against the BJP. While the opposition alliance is putting up a united front in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Dumri, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura and Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, its constituents are contesting against each other in Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala. Counting of votes will be held on September 8.
CPI(M), Congress locked in fierce battle for Kerala's Puthupally constituency
Jharkhand: Voting for Dumri Assembly by-polls underway
Jalpaiguri, West Bengal: Voting for Dhupguri Assembly by-polls to begin shortly
Voting for bypoll to Dhupguri constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district under way amid elaborate security arrangements
Tripura: Voting in Dhanpur Assembly elections under way
he ruling CPI (M) and the opposition Congress are locked in a fierce battle for the assembly seat representing this constituency that fell vacant after the demise of Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Chandy represented the constituency in Kottayam district for more than five decades without any break until his demise on July 18 this year.
Jharkhand: Voting for Dumri Assembly by-polls underway
BJP made mistake of coining 'India Shining' slogan in 2004 and lost, same fate awaits I.N.D.I.A bloc: Rajnath Singh
"We, during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had made a mistake by coining the 'India Shining' slogan but lost the (2004) polls. We realized our mistake. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will meet the same fate," Singh said at a public meeting in MP.
