Shashi Tharoor defends post on LK Advani, says it's 'unfair' to judge his legacy based on one episode

<p>New Delhi: Days after putting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on the firing line by questioning 'dynasty politics', party MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> on Sunday defended the legacy of senior BJP leader LK Advani, saying it is "unfair" to reduce his "long years of service to one episode" of leading the contentious 'Rath Yatra' while drawing parallel with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.</p><p>His comments came as a response to a senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde who found Tharoor's birthday wishes to Advani citing his commitment to public service as objectionable.</p><p>On Saturday, Tharoor posted an old image of Advani and him and said, "wishing the venerable LK Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty and decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible. A true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary."</p><p>However, Hegde responded, "sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the "dragon seeds of hatred" (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is not public service". Hegde was apparently referring to the 'Rath Yatra' that later culminated in the demolition of Babri Masjid at the height of the movement to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.</p><p>Tharoor responded on Sunday agreeing with the senior lawyer but said that reducing his legacy to one episode was unfair.</p><p>"Agreed, @sanjayuvacha (Hegde), but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair. The totality of Nehru-ji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advani-ji," he said.</p><p>Tharoor has been at loggerheads with the Congress leadership for sometime and his comments and stands on various issues had irked the party. In May, the relationship further soared as he defended the Modi government over the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor, defying the party line.</p><p>The Congress has not taken any disciplinary action, though his remarks have been triggering controversies, so far. It is unlikely to precipitate a crisis, as Kerala, from where he is an MP and a popular figure, is heading to Assembly elections in April-May next year.</p><p>Tharoor believes he should be made the party's Chief Ministerial face but the Congress has not been enthusiastic about the idea. His remarks that are seen as cosying up to the BJP is seen in the party circles as an attempt to embarrass the Congress ahead of the elections.</p>