Some elements don't want India to grow, but no need to be scared of them, says RSS chief Bhagwat

He was speaking at the release of a book titled 'Tanjavarche Marathe', written by author Dr Milind Paradkar. "When Tataka attacked (a demoness in Ramayana), a lot of chaos ensued and she was slain just by an arrow (by Ram and Laxman), but in case of Putna (demoness who came to kill infant Krishna), she came disguised as an aunt to breastfeed (infant Krishna), but as it was Krishna (who killed her).

"Today's situation is the same. Attacks are taking place and they are devastating in every manner, be it economical, spiritual or political," the RSS leader noted.

Some elements are creating obstacles in the path of India's development and are fearful of its rise on the global stage, but they will not succeed, he asserted.

"All those who fear that if India grows big, their businesses will be shut, such elements are working to create hindrance in the path of country's development and by galvanising all the power they have. They are orchestrating methodical attacks, be it physical or invisible (sukshm), but there is no need to get scared as a similar situation prevailed during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times when there was no hope for India's rise," he said.

But there is one factor called 'jivani shakti' (power that infuses life) which defines India, Bhagwat emphasised. "Jivani shakti is the basis of our nation and that is founded on dharma which will be there forever," he said. The RSS chief said dharma was there at the beginning of the 'srishti' (nature or universe) and it (dharma) will be needed till the end.