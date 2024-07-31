Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to conduct performance audit of 1971 Maharashtra law on slum development

New Delhi: In an unprecedented verdict, the Supreme Court has asked the Bombay High Court to conduct a performance audit of a 1971 Maharashtra law on slum redevelopment, saying over 1,600 cases are pending in the high court and the welfare legislation for poor is grid-locked.

The top court asked the chief justice of the high court to set up a bench to "initiate suo motu proceedings" to review the working of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971 to identify the problems faced in its implementation.

"The Executive branch has a constitutional duty to ensure that the purpose and object of a statute is accomplished while implementing it. It has the additional duty to closely monitor the working of a statute and must have a continuous and a real time assessment of the impact that the statute is having...reviewing and assessing the implementation of a statute is an integral part of Rule of Law," a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said on Tuesday.