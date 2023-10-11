Supreme Court declines interim relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son in criminal case

On May 1, the top court had sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response to a plea moved by Abdullah Azam Khan, challenging the high court decision refusing to stay his conviction in the 15-year-old criminal case.

The top court had then clarified that the election to the Suar Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Abdullah Azam Khan's disqualification, scheduled for May 10, shall be subject to the outcome of his petition.

Apna Dal's Shafeek Ahmed Ansari had won the Suar seat. Abdullah Azam Khan has claimed that he was a juvenile when the incident took place.

Rejecting his application, the high court had observed: "In fact, the applicant is trying to seek a stay of his conviction on absolutely non-existent grounds. It is a well-settled principle of law that a stay of conviction is not a rule but an exception to be resorted to in rare cases."

"Disqualification is not limited only to MPs and MLAs. Moreover, as many as 46 criminal cases are pending against the applicant. It is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics. Representatives of people should be men of clear antecedents," the court had observed.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) sentenced the father-son duo to two years' imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on them on February 13. They were subsequently granted bail.

Two days after the conviction and sentence, Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.