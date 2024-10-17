Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court upholds validity of Sec 6A of Citizenship Act inserted after Assam Accord

The CJI said the objective of the provision must be understood in the backdrop of the Post-Bangladesh War.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 05:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAssam AccordCitizenship Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us