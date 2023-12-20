Swaroop Nagar rape: Police yet to recover body of nine-year-old girl

New Delhi: The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, has not yet been recovered, police on Wednesday said.

"Our search operation resumed on Wednesday morning. Different teams are working on the ground and the divers are searching for the body in Munak Canal," said a senior police officer.

The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Dehi's Swaroop Nagar, on December 12.