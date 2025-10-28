Menu
Actors Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; probe launched

Several prominent individuals have received similar threat emails in recent weeks.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 13:22 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 13:22 IST
India NewsBomb threatRajinikanthDhanush

