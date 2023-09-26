Facing 2024 polls, handling BJP’s onslaught; AIADMK has its work cut out out after quitting NDA

Many of these parties, including PMK which has a committed 5.5 per cent votes and an influential party in north Tamil Nadu, might yield to pressure from the BJP, which will have no choice but to lead a Third Front for the Lok Sabha polls. In such a scenario, the responsibility of ensuring that the anti-DMK votes don’t get split will also fall on Palaniswami.

But the decision allows Palaniswami to woo back the minorities, who stayed away from the AIADMK for the past six years and reach out to some of the parties that are part of the DMK alliance. However, the chances of any DMK ally joining hands with AIADMK seems remote, albeit for now.

Add to this, the threat of BJP unleashing investigative agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax department on AIADMK leaders, many of whom are already facing cases of corruption, and fast-tracking cases like the Gutkha scam in which former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has been charge sheeted.

The major challenge for Palaniswami, if he remains firm on Monday’s decision, will be to convince the electorate to vote for the AIADMK in the absence of a Prime Ministerial candidate. It can’t project Narendra Modi anymore as he will be the face of the BJP front and the AIADMK knows that the charismatic J Jayalalithaa is not alive to convert the contest into a ‘Lady versus Modi’ fight like in 2014 elections.

Through this move, Palaniswami will also seek to send a signal that the AIADMK will get back to its Dravidian roots – the party has been under attack for remaining silent on several key issues like reservation for Economically Weaker Sections due to its alliance with the BJP – and reclaim its lost glory.