Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Family feud spills over to street! Ramadoss calls Anbumani a 'misfit', removes him from PMK

The decision, according to Ramadoss, came after Anbumani failed to respond to a detailed questionnaire sent by the party seeking his explanation on his allegations against the leadership.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 07:34 IST
Tamil NaduTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsPMKAnbumani Ramadoss

Follow us on :

Follow Us