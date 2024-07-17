Five padayatra pilgrims killed in accident in Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Five devotees, including a woman, on 'padayatra' were fatally knocked down by a speeding van along Thanjavur-Tiruchi national highway in the district early on Wednesday.

According to police, the victims hailing from Pudukottai district were proceeding to Samayapuram Mariamman temple by road when the accident took place.

The van heading to Tiruchi mowed them down at Valambakudi village, 30 km from here, early this morning.