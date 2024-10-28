Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Grant exemption to disabled person on Tamil language requirement: Madras High Court

The judge said from education and employment to health care and public services, persons with disabilities often face significant obstinance that hinder their full participation and inclusion.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtTamildisabled

Follow us on :

Follow Us