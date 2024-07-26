Keen not to upset ally, Congress seeks report on leaders criticising DMK

DMK, as a party, is quite sensitive to demands for power sharing at the state level or even suggestions in this regard. The party had refused to share power with Congress between 2006-2011 despite the government surviving for five years only on the support of the 34 MLAs of the national party.

A senior TNCC leader told DH that the PCC chief himself is “confused” as he talks about the “individuality” of the party one day and retracts his comments the next day. The leader said no one, including the DMK, has stopped the Congress from expanding its base in Tamil Nadu, where it lost power in 1967.

“One should understand that Congress will not gain anything by attacking DMK. We won ten seats in TN and Puducherry this election and it was possible only because of the alliance with the DMK. Moreover, the Congress and DMK have been allies for long and such statements should be avoided,” the leader said. He added that most leaders who criticise the DMK now have won the elections in an alliance with the party.

Another leader said there won’t be any strain in the alliance between the DMK and Congress as Rahul Gandhi and Stalin share an “excellent rapport” and call each other their brother.

However, another senior leader said the party shouldn’t gag those who seek “accountability” from the DMK on issues that concern the people.

“Just because we are in an alliance, does it mean that we should keep quiet and parrot DMK’s line? Why should we run a separate party then? Who will trust Congress if we don’t talk about people’s problems? We should draw a line and shouldn’t cross that but to say one can’t talk anything against DMK isn’t good for the party,” the third leader said.