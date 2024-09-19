One Nation, One Election move to satisfy BJP’s ego: Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday terming as a “move to satisfy the BJP’s ego” the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state legislatures, while asserting that India’s democracy “cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party.”

Stalin said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre should focus its attention on addressing issues like price rise, unemployment, and equitable distribution of resources to states instead of “wasting energy on these diversionary tactics.”

“One Nation, One Election is an impractical proposition that ignores the complexities of India's diverse electoral system and undermines federalism. It is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities,” Stalin said.