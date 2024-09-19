One Nation, One Election move to satisfy BJP’s ego: Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday terming as a “move to satisfy the BJP’s ego” the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state legislatures, while asserting that India’s democracy “cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party.”
Stalin said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre should focus its attention on addressing issues like price rise, unemployment, and equitable distribution of resources to states instead of “wasting energy on these diversionary tactics.”
“One Nation, One Election is an impractical proposition that ignores the complexities of India's diverse electoral system and undermines federalism. It is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities,” Stalin said.
He added that implementation of the proposal will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance.
“This entire proposal is simply a move to satisfy the BJP's ego, but they will never be able to implement it. India's democracy cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party. The Union government should address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise and equitable distribution of resources to States instead of wasting energy on these diversionary tactics,” Stalin added.
Stalin’s statement comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to conduct simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies despite vehement opposition from parties like Congress and DMK.
DMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, has been opposing the proposal for the past few years along with a demand not to go ahead with the delimitation exercise due in 2026 based on the latest Census figures that could reduce the political representation of Southern states.
Stalin, had in fact, moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in February this year, which termed the 'One Nation, One Election’ policy as “impractical” and against the basis of democracy.
Stalin maintained that such a plan was “impractical” and against the Constitution's basic tenets, which stress “free, fair, and independent” elections.
“Simultaneous elections might lead to dissolution of state assemblies. Since such a move is anti-Constitution, we need to oppose this tooth and nail. If a government at the Centre falls, will they dissolve all state governments?” Stalin had asked in February.
Published 19 September 2024, 08:41 IST